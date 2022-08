New Suit - Employment

FordHarrison filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court alleging breach of employment agreement on behalf of PP-TX LLC, operator of Vital Rads Hospital. The complaint asserts that veterinary radiologist Kari Childs' $150,000 signing bonus must be returned as a result of her termination for poor performance per provisions of her hiring contract. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-02773, PP-TX, LLC v. Childs.

Health Care

August 16, 2022, 3:02 PM