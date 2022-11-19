Who Got The Work

Perkins Coie partner John P. Schnurer has entered an appearance for Joyin Inc. and Joyin US Corp. in a pending lawsuit. The action, which asserts eight patents pertaining to various toys and games, was filed Oct. 4 in California Central District Court by Hankin Patent Law on behalf of P&P Imports LLC, a distributor of various toys, games and sporting goods. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Autumn D. Spaeth, is 8:22-cv-01807, P&P Imports LLC v. Joyin Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 19, 2022, 11:16 AM