New Suit - Employment Class Action

Bluemercury Inc., a beauty retailer, was slapped with an employment class action Monday in New York Southern District Court over alleged failure to pay timely wages in accordance with New York state law. The suit, backed by Bursor & Fisher, contends that Bluemercury employees whose work includes stocking the sales floor and back of house, receiving shipments and assisting with outgoing product shipments qualify as manual workers entitled to receive pay on a weekly basis under New York's Labor Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07382, Pozo v. Bluemercury, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 30, 2022, 4:27 AM