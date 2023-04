Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday against structural building materials and services supplier Builders FirstSource and its vice president to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, alleging non-payment of sales commission, was filed by Pinta Law Group on behalf of John Pozerski. The case is 1:23-cv-10860, Pozerski v. Builders FirstSource, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

April 21, 2023, 2:14 PM

Plaintiffs

John Pozerski

defendants

Builders FirstSource, Inc.

Dave Rush

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract