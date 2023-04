New Suit - Product Liability

Tpg Capital, an investment company based in San Francisco, and other defendants were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein on behalf of Brian Poynor and Karen Poynor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02899, Poynor et al v. Exactech, Inc. et al.

April 19, 2023, 11:48 AM

Brian Poynor

Karen Poynor

Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

Tpg, Inc.

Exactech U.S., Inc.

Exactech, Inc.

Osteon Holdings, Inc.

Osteon Intermediate Holdings II, Inc.

Osteon Merger Sub, Inc.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims