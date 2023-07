Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith and Frazer Greene LLC on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Casey Industrial and Barnhard Crane and Rigging to Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, over commercial property damage claims, was filed by Rushton, Stakely, Johnston & Garrett on behalf of PowerSouth Energy Cooperative. The case is 1:23-cv-00250, PowerSouth Energy Cooperative v. Casey Industrial, Inc. et al.

Energy

July 05, 2023, 8:54 PM

Plaintiffs

PowerSouth Energy Cooperative

defendants

Barnhard Crane and Rigging Co.

Barnhard Crane and Rigging Co., Inc.

Barnhard Crane and Rigging, LLC

Casey Industrial, Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Frazer, Greene, Upchurch & Baker LLC

Blair G. Mattei

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product