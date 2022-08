Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Novara Tesija Catenacci McDonald & Baas on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Auto-Owners Insurance and Home-Owners Insurance to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Rothstein Law Group on behalf of Harry Powers. The case is 2:22-cv-12013, Powers v. Home-Owners Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

August 26, 2022, 4:29 PM