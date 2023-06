New Suit

Airbnb was slapped with a nuisance lawsuit Wednesday in Hawaii District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff who contends that he cannot enjoy his land. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00243, Powers v. Airbnb, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 09, 2023, 9:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Henry Powers

defendants

Airbnb, Inc.

Airbnb Payments

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims