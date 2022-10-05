New Suit - Patent

Kirton McConkie and Merchant & Gould filed a patent infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Utah District Court on behalf of weightlifting and fitness equipment maker PowerBlock Holdings. The complaint, which asserts a patented method for motorized dumbbell selection, takes aim at interactive workout app developer Ifit over its NordicTrack Iselect Adjustable Dumbbells. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00132, PowerBlock Holdings v. Ifit.

Technology

October 05, 2022, 8:07 PM