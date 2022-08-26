New Suit - Patent

Merchant & Gould filed a patent and trademark infringement lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of fitness equipment company PowerBlock Holdings. The complaint asserts patents pertaining to kettlebell technology and accuses Tzumi Electronics of selling identical equipment under the name 'Powerbell.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07296, PowerBlock Holdings Inc. v. Tzumi Electronics LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 26, 2022, 6:29 PM