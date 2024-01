Who Got The Work

Keith S. McCabe of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin has entered an appearance for Tender Touch Rehab Services in a pending pregnancy-based employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed Nov. 24 in Connecticut District Court by the McMinn Employment Law Firm on behalf of a speech-language pathologist. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley, is 3:23-cv-01540, Power v. Smith House Operating, LLC et al.

January 08, 2024, 10:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Heather Power

Plaintiffs

The Mcminn Employment Law Firm, LLC

defendants

Smith House Operating, LLC

Smith House Operating, LLC, d/b/a The Villa at Stamford

Tender Touch Rehab Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation