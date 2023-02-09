Power Swap: Ex-Chief Justice Appears Before Former Colleague...

News From Law.com

Oral arguments before the Supreme Court of Georgia involved a unique power swap this week. Appearing in juxtaposed positions, former Chief Justice Harold D. Melton and Justice Keith Blackwell stood before former Solicitor General Andrew A. Pinson during arguments in related premise liability cases. Appointed to the high court in July 2022, Pinson spent the morning probing Melton, who's been a partner at Troutman Pepper since his departure from the court's bench in June 2021, and Blackwell, who rejoined Alston & Bird as senior counsel following his November 2020 exit from the high court.

