Power Ranking the Am Law 100: Who Won Out Through the Pandem...

This year's Am Law 100 financial results tell a story of sharp reversals of fortune. In 2021, over 90 firms reported sweeping gains across gross revenue, revenue per lawyer, average compensation of all partners, and profits per equity partner. Profitable growth proved far more elusive in 2022, with only 30 firms posting across-the-board wins in all four measures. We sift through the muted performance numbers to surface insights on strategies winning in today's turbulent market—and to venture a few predictions about the future.

April 18, 2023, 10:04 AM

