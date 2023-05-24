Who Got The Work

C. Bailey King Jr. of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has entered an appearance for Shenzhnshi Sanliuling Xiuchewang Youxiangongsi, doing business as OBDSTAR, in a pending copyright and patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed May 16 in North Carolina Western District Court by Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick on behalf of Power Probe Group Inc., pursues claims against the defendant for the unlawful sale of a powered electrical circuit tester and its accompanying user manual. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr., is 3:23-cv-00294, Power Probe Group, Inc. v. Shenzhnshi Sanliuling Xiuchewang Youxiangongsi.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 24, 2023, 7:37 AM

