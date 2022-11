New Suit - Patent

Power Integrations filed a patent lawsuit against Waverly Licensing and other defendants on Wednesday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Fish & Richardson, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff's InnoSwitch integrated circuits do not infringe any patent rights owned by the defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01554, Power Integrations Inc. v. Waverly Licensing LLC et al.

Technology

November 30, 2022, 4:34 PM