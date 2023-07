Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a trade secret lawsuit against former Power Home Remodeling Group employee Jon Stuckenschneider to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Duane Morris on behalf of Power Home, which accuses the defendant of misappropriating customer solicitation materials on behalf of a competitor. The case is 2:23-cv-02880, Power Home Remodeling Group, LLC v. Stuckenschneider.

Construction & Engineering

July 27, 2023, 5:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Power Home Remodeling Group, LLC

Plaintiffs

Duane Morris

defendants

Jon Stuckenschneider

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract