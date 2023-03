Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stavros Law on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit seeking over $4.4 million to Utah District Court. The complaint, which targets Zhouyang Song over a loan agreement, was filed by Parsons Behle & Latimer on behalf of Power Block Coin. The case is 2:23-cv-00175, Power Block Coin v. Song.

Cryptocurrency

March 10, 2023, 1:52 PM