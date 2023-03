Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Foley & Lardner on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Aircraft Service International Inc. for alleged violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of a former employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after taking a COVID-related medical leave. The case is 0:23-cv-60440, Power.

Transportation & Logistics

March 08, 2023, 1:36 PM