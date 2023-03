New Suit - Employment

Walmart was sued Wednesday in Kentucky Western District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the Family Medical Leave Act. The lawsuit was brought by the Oldfather Law Firm on behalf of a sales associate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00137, Powell v. Walmart, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 22, 2023, 3:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Phoebe J. Powell

Oldfather Law Firm

defendants

Walmart, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination