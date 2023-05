Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Epstein Becker & Green on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against USI Insurance Services, an insurance brokerage and consulting firm, to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Moon & Yang, accuses the defendant of multiple labor law violations, including the failure to pay minimum wage and the failure to provide rest breaks. The case is 2:23-cv-04129, Powell v. USI Insurance Services, LLC.

Insurance

May 26, 2023, 8:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Marcia Powell

defendants

USI Insurance Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Epstein Becker & Green

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches