New Suit - Consumer Class Action

UHG I LLC was hit with a consumer class action on Tuesday in California Southern District Court. The suit, brought by the Kazerouni Law Group and Barthel & Barthel, accuses the defendant of charging excessive interest rates for payday loans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00086, Powell v. UHG I LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

January 17, 2023, 8:27 PM