New Suit - ERISA

Prudential Insurance was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, pertaining to disability benefits, was brought by Pond Lehockey LLP on behalf of Sandra Powell. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01054, Powell v. The Prudential Insurance Company Of America.

Insurance

March 17, 2023, 3:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Sandra Powell

Plaintiffs

Pond Lehockey Stern & Giordano

defendants

The Prudential Insurance Company Of America

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations