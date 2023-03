Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Stinson LLP on Friday removed a consumer class action against Hershey to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by the Armstrong Law Firm and the Cochran Firm, contends that certain Brookside-brand chocolate products contain artificial flavoring in contrast to how they are marketed. The case is 4:23-cv-00341, Powell v. The Hershey Company.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 17, 2023, 7:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Billie Powell

defendants

The Hershey Company

defendant counsels

Stinson LLP

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims