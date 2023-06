Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at John M. Dahut & Associates on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Selective Insurance Group and other defendants to Maryland District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Slocumb Law Firm on behalf of William H. Powell Jr. The case is 1:23-cv-01534, Powell v. Selective Way Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

June 06, 2023, 4:04 PM

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision