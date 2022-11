Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sidley Austin on Friday removed a consumer class action against Michaels Stores to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Hiraldo P.A. and attorney Jibrael S. Hindi Esq., claims violations of the Florida Telephone Solicitation Act. The case is 0:22-cv-62097, Powell v. Michaels Stores, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 11, 2022, 5:35 PM