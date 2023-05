Who Got The Work

Deirdre C. McGlinchey, Camille R. Bryant, and Magdalen B. Bickford from McGlinchey Stafford have stepped in to represent LaSalle Corrections in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed March 27 in Louisiana Western District Court by Anderson Alexander; Bohrer Brady; Bruckner Burch and Josephson Dunlap. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David C. Joseph, is 3:23-cv-00391, Powell v. LaSalle Corrections L L C.

Louisiana

May 11, 2023, 11:57 AM

