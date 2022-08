Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ulmer & Berne on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against CBRE Group, a commercial real estate and investment services firm, to Ohio Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Garvey Shearer Nordstrom on behalf of Dedric Powell, a CBRE hire who accuses the company of refusing to allow him to begin his employment due to a dispute over his background screening results. The case is 1:22-cv-00496, Powell v. CBRE, Inc.

Real Estate

August 24, 2022, 6:48 PM