Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McGuireWoods on Monday removed a lawsuit against Bank of America to South Carolina District Court. The complaint was filed by attorney Dave Maxfield on behalf of Dennis J. Powell, who claims that Bank of America disapproved a fraud claim in connection with $21,000 worth of Home Depot gift card purchases. The case is 3:23-cv-00512, Powell v. Bank of America NA.

Banking & Financial Services

February 08, 2023, 5:14 AM