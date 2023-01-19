Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Ryder System, a supplier of transportation and supply chain management products, and other defendants to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by attorney Stanislav Ladnik on behalf of Doncella Graham and Herkema Powell. The case is 1:23-cv-00366, Powell et al v. Ryder Truck Rental, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

January 19, 2023, 1:01 PM