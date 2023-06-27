Ford Motor Co. was hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in Delaware District Court pertaining to an alleged transmission defect. The suit, which brings claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, arises from an alleged defect in 2011-2016 Fiesta and Focus vehicles equipped with a DPS6 PowerShift transmission. The court action was filed by filed by Garibian Law Offices; Heygood, Orr & Peterson; the Patrick Law Firm; and Stern Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00698, Powell et al v. Ford Motor Company.
Automotive
June 27, 2023, 6:13 PM