Ford Motor Co. was hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in Delaware District Court pertaining to an alleged transmission defect. The suit, which brings claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, arises from an alleged defect in 2011-2016 Fiesta and Focus vehicles equipped with a DPS6 PowerShift transmission. The court action was filed by filed by Garibian Law Offices; Heygood, Orr & Peterson; the Patrick Law Firm; and Stern Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00698, Powell et al v. Ford Motor Company.

Automotive

June 27, 2023, 6:13 PM

Garibian Law Offices, P.C.

Ford Motor Company

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct