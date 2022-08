New Suit - Contract

XPO Logistics was hit with a landlord-tenant lawsuit on Thursday in Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit arises from a dispute between XPO and plaintiff Powell Brothers over improvements made to a truck terminal under a lease. The complaint was filed by Mitchell Williams. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00719, Powell Brothers Inc. v. XPO Logistics Freight Inc.