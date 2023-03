Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Miranda Slone Sklarin Verveniotis on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Delta Air Lines to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged personal injuries sustained during air travel, was filed by attorney Michael N. David on behalf of Lawana Taylor Powe. The case is 1:23-cv-01763, Powe v. Delta Air Lines, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

March 01, 2023, 7:50 PM