Ignacio J. Garcia and Daniel E. Kalter of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have stepped in as defense counsel to the Baldwin Group Southwest in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed July 18 in Florida Middle District Court by Justice Litigation Associates on behalf of an accounting manager who contends that she was subjected to deferential and disparate treatment due to her age. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas P. Barber, is 8:24-cv-01700, Potzko v. The Baldwin Group Southwest, LLC.

September 02, 2024, 8:51 AM

Joanne Potzko

Justice Litigation Associates, PLLC

The Baldwin Group Southwest, LLC

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

Nature of Claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination