Removed To Federal Court

Jones Day removed an employment lawsuit against Pandora and its parent Sirius XM Satellite Radio to California Central District Court on Thursday. The suit was filed by All Bridges Legal on behalf of a plaintiff claiming failure to pay wages and harassment. The case is 2:22-cv-08907, Potts v. Sirius XM Radio Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

December 08, 2022, 7:32 PM