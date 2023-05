Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lane Powell on Thursday removed a negligence and breach-of-contract lawsuit against Factory Expo Home Centers and Bennett Truck Transport to Washington Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by the Northwest Justice Project on behalf of Juanita Potter, accuses the defendants of damaging a manufactured home while delivering it to the plaintiff's property. The case is 2:23-cv-00151, Potter v. Factory Expo Home Centers et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 18, 2023, 8:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Juanita Potter

Plaintiffs

Northwest Justice Project

defendants

Bennett Truck Transport, LLC

Factory Expo Home Centers

defendant counsels

Lane Powell

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property