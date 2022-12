New Suit - Contract

Fox Rothschild filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Adam Potter. The suit seeks to recover $1 million from Beacon Intercontinental Group Inc. for defaulting under a promissory note. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01622, Potter v. Beacon Intercontinental Group, Inc.

Insurance

December 22, 2022, 4:08 PM