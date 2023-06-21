New Suit - Clean Water Act

The Natural Resources Defense Council Inc. and Potomac Riverkeeper Inc., doing business as Potomac Riverkeeper Network, sued the U.S. Department of the Navy on Wednesday in Maryland District Court. The court case seeks to declare that the Navy has violated and continues to violate the Clean Water Act by testing and discharging weapons with toxic metal munitions into the Potomac River without a permit. The case is 8:23-cv-01650, Potomac Riverkeeper, Inc. et al v. United States Department of the Navy.

June 21, 2023, 9:23 AM

Natural Resources Defense Council, Inc.

Potomac Riverkeeper, Inc.

Natural Resources Defense Council

United States Department of the Navy

