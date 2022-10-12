Who Got The Work

The U.S. Department of Justice; Venable; and the Office of the U.S. Attorney have entered appearances for Pete Buttigieg, the secretary of the Department of Transportation, the Maryland Department of Transportation and other defendants in a pending environmental lawsuit. The complaint was filed Sept. 9 in Maryland District Court by Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on behalf of Potomac Heritage Trail Association Inc., Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail Association Inc. and Oxon Hill Bicycle and Trail Club Inc. The suit seeks to stop the demolition of the Historic Nice Bridge located between King George County, Virginia, and Charles County, Maryland, by declaring that the defendants violated environmental review laws and the National Environmental Policy Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Deborah L. Boardman, is 8:22-cv-02482, Potomac Heritage Trail Association Inc. et al. v. U.S. Department of Transportation et al.

Government

October 12, 2022, 9:15 AM