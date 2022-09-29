New Suit - Environmental

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Maryland District Court on behalf of Dahlgren Railroad Heritage Trail Association Inc., Oxon Hill Bicycle and Trail Club Inc. and Potomac Heritage Trail Association Inc. The suit, against the Maryland Department of Transportation and other defendants, seeks to stop the demolition of the Historic Nice Bridge located between King George County, Virginia, and Charles County, Maryland, by declaring that the defendants violated environmental review laws and the National Environmental Policy Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02482, Potomac Heritage Trail Association, Inc. et al v. U.S. Department of Transportation et al.

