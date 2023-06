New Suit - Employment

Cleveland Clinic was sued Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court for alleged disability-based employment discrimination. The court action was brought by Spitz Law on behalf of a former hospitalist nurse practitioner for the defendant who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after taking leaves under the Family and Medical Leave Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01153, Potoma v. Cleveland Clinic Foundation et al.

Health Care

June 08, 2023, 6:32 PM

Plaintiffs

Lydia Potoma

Plaintiffs

Spitz Law

defendants

Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Jerilyn Hagan

nature of claim: 751/for alleged breaches of the Family Medical Leave Act