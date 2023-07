Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bennett Bricklin & Saltzburg and Bardsley Benedict & Cholden on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Farm and S.R.A. Home Products to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by S. Gallant Law on behalf of Cindy Potichko, accuses S.R.A of poor workmanship in the addition of a sunroom to her home. The case is 2:23-cv-02743, Potichko v. State Farm Fire and Casualty Co. et al.

Insurance

July 18, 2023, 4:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Cindy Potichko

Plaintiffs

S. Gallant Law, P.C.

defendants

State Farm Fire And Casualty Company

S.R.A. Home Products

defendant counsels

Bardsley, Benedict & Cholden, LLP

Bardsley Benedict & Cholden LLP

Bennett, Bricklin & Saltzburg

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute