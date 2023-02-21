Potential Major Shifts in Regulation of US Outbound Investme...

News From Law.com

With the Biden administration has put U.S.-China competition on the forefront, an executive order aiming to regulate outbound investments may come as soon as by the end of February. Meanwhile, attorneys are mulling the scope, impact of the new rules as well as potential reporting requirements for clients. Questions also include which government agency will be in charge and the new rule book will only encompass the disclosure the flow of capital investments or also on the transfer or know-how.

Aerospace & Defense

February 21, 2023, 5:00 AM