Postmeds Inc., on behalf of its Hayward, California pharmacy, brought a lawsuit against the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Bass, Berry & Sims and Sidley Austin, seeks to vacate an order to show cause hearing on May 23 that seeks to revoke Hayward's DEA registration. According to the suit, the DEA alleges that Hayward failed to register as an online pharmacy despite previously advising the plaintiff in 2019 that it did not need to obtain an online pharmacy modification. The case is 1:23-cv-00648, Postmeds, Inc. v. Drug Enforcement Administration.

May 18, 2023, 7:21 AM

Postmeds, Inc.

Bass, Berry & Sims

Drug Enforcement Administration

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation