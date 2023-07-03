Who Got The Work

Jennifer L. Del Medico of Jones Day has entered an appearance for Sirius XM Satellite Radio in a pending false advertising class action. The case, filed May 17 in New Jersey District Court by DeNittis Osefchen Prince and Hattis & Lukacs, contends that Sirius fails to include the amount of its invented 'U.S. music royalty fee' in its advertised pricing, thus increasing the true plan price by 21.4 percent. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, is 3:23-cv-02680, Posternock et al v. Sirius XM Radio Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 03, 2023, 5:01 AM

Plaintiffs

Muriel Salters

Philip Munning

Robyn Posternock

Plaintiffs

Denittis Osefchen Prince, PC

defendants

Sirius XM Radio Inc

defendant counsels

Jones Day

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct