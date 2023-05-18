New Suit - False Advertising Class Action

Sirius XM Satellite Radio was slapped with a false advertising class action on Wednesday in New Jersey District Court over the pricing of its music plans. The suit, brought by DeNittis Osefchen Prince and Hattis & Lukacs, contends that Sirius fails to include the amount of its invented 'U.S. music royalty fee' in its advertised pricing, thus increasing the true plan price by 21.4 percent. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02680, Posternock et al v. Sirius XM Radio Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 18, 2023, 5:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Muriel Salters

Philip Munning

Robyn Posternock

Plaintiffs

Denittis Osefchen Prince, PC

defendants

Sirius XM Radio Inc

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct