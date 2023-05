New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Sirius XM Satellite Radio was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in New Jersey District Court. The lawsuit, filed by DeNittis Osefchen Prince and Hattis & Lukacs, accuses the defendant of advertising its offers at lower prices than what customers are actually charged. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02680, Posternock et al v. Sirius XM Radio Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 17, 2023, 6:36 PM

Plaintiffs

Muriel Salters

Philip Munning

Robyn Posternock

Plaintiffs

Denittis Osefchen Prince, PC

defendants

Sirius XM Radio Inc

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct