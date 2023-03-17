Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Goldberg Segalla on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Tristar Products, Ningbo NDL Electrical Appliances and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Joseph D. Monaco on behalf of Jessica Postell, who was allegedly injured by an exploding pressure cooker. The case is 1:23-cv-02308, Postell v. Tristar Products Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 17, 2023, 8:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Jessica Postell

defendants

John Does 1-5

Ningbo Ndl Electrical Appliances Co., Ltd.

Pa Zhongshan Usata Electric Appliance Co. Ltd.

Pro Qc International Ltd.

Tristar Innovative Products, Inc.

Tristar Products Inc.

XYZ Corporations 1-5

Zhongshan Jinchang Electric Appliance Co., Ltd.

Zhongshan Jinguang Household Appliance Manufacture Co., Ltd.

Zhongshan Yalesi Electric Co., Ltd.

defendant counsels

Goldberg Segalla

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims