Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Goldberg Segalla on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Tristar Products, Ningbo NDL Electrical Appliances and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Offices of Joseph D. Monaco on behalf of Jessica Postell, who was allegedly injured by an exploding pressure cooker. The case is 1:23-cv-02308, Postell v. Tristar Products Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 17, 2023, 8:17 PM

Plaintiffs

defendants

defendant counsels

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims