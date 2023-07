News From Law.com

Even as industry demand slowed in 2022, pro bono hours, which fell off in 2021, recovered some but failed to return to 2020 levels, as lawyers adapt to the post-pandemic working environment."People are just adjusting to new work rhythms," said Alan Pemberton, senior counsel at Covington & Burling in Washington, D.C., who directs the firm's pro bono program as co-chair of the public service committee.

Legal Services - Large Law

July 11, 2023, 10:01 AM

nature of claim: /