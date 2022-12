New Suit - Contract

JPMorgan Chase and other defendants were slapped with a lawsuit alleging fraudulent transfer Tuesday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Sessions, Israel & Shartle on behalf of Post Office Employees Credit Union and Cumis Insurance Society. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05265, Post Office Employees Credit Union et al v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. et al.