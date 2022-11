News From Law.com

In the first U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing after the midterm elections, Democrats' hopes for smoother confirmation processes were buoyed. But the GOP grilled Fourth Circuit nominee DeAndrea G. Benjamin, who's served on several South Carolina benches including Columbia City and the state's Circuit Court bench, about her decision in a bond hearing for a person who's facing charges of attempted murder.

District of Columbia

November 15, 2022, 3:14 PM